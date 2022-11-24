Long live Ghostface! The most notorious slasher is back once again to terrorize everyone and now he's ready to take revenge... in New York. Here, check out all about Scream 6.

The numbers achieved by the last Scream movie, starring Jenna Ortega, has been the guarantee that was needed to enable the green light to Scream 6. The franchise created by Wes Craven to have no end and Ghostface is back for a new slaughter of rebellious teenagers, but this time from a different location.

That's right, the shooting is set in New York City and several images that have been leaked show how the production team has recreated several apartments in the best style of the Big Apple. According to Ortega, the sixth installment will be the bloodiest and will feature the "most violent slasher we've ever seen".

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will also return behind the camera, while James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick will pen the script. Production will be the responsibility of Paramount and Spyglass, with Kevin Williamson and David Villella.

Scream 6: What is the new movie about?

The sixth installment will continue the events that happened in the fifth part, which was released under the name Scream in 2022. This means that we will know what happened to the lives of the survivors. So far we only know that the group will move to New York to get away from Woodsboro, but nothing will help... Ghostface is back and with more thirst for revenge than ever.

Melissa Barrera talked about the film and how it will affect the change of scenery from the town to the city and said "It's like twenty times more terrifying. Because you see how in a city like New York everyone's going about their business and even if you scream for help, no one comes to your aid. You know, everybody's like, 'I'm not going anywhere near that.' So it's kind of mortifying because Ghostface is chasing you but at the same time you see the behavior and how he reacts to a situation like that. Anyway I think I've probably said too much already".

Scream 6: Who are the cast?

Since it will be a sequel, it was expected that all of the cast that survived Scream 5 will be back. Therefore, Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Malcolm Gooding will return to lead the plot. But that's not all, as there will be some pretty iconic additions.

Hayden Panettiere will return as Kirby Reed and Skeet Ulrich as Billy Loomis. While from the original saga only Courteney Cox will appear as reporter Gale Weathers. Neve Campbell has confirmed that she declined to appear in the sixth installment. The rest of the names that make up the cast are:

Tony Revolori

Samara Weaving

Dermot Mulroney

Henry Czerny

Jack Campion

Max Laferriere

Thomas Cadrot

Liana Liberato

Scream 6: When will it be released?

The new installment is scheduled for release on March 10, 2023 and will be in all movie theaters in the country. It is likely that after being in theatrical release for some time, it will be transferred to the streaming platform of one of the producers, Paramount+, which is offering a one-week free trial in the US. After that, the cost of the subscription varies according to the plan chosen by users.