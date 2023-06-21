Marvel has finally released the first episode of the highly-anticipated ‘Secret Invasion,’ the first series of the MCU’s Phase 5. The show follows Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), who has to stop the shape-shifting Skrulls to gain control over Earth.

[Watch Secret Invasion on Disney+ in the US]

Fury will count on Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman), Rhodey (Don Cheadle) to bring down Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and company. Also, Games of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke will portray Talos’ daughter G’iah, while Olivia Colman shines as sociopathic MI6 agent Sonya Falsworth.

The series has received mostly positive reviews, with critics noting that it has a more serious tone than other Marvel series. However, fans are calling it one of the best MCU shows since Loki. So, how many episodes will it have?

Secret Invasion: How many episodes are there?

The series will have six episodes in total. Each one will be around 40 minutes to an hour, as it’s usual for a drama series. As with other Disney+ series, the episodes will be launched weekly every Wednesday.

After the first episode aired, director Ali Selim explained to Screen Rant that the series doesn’t have anything to do with the storyline of the comics. “It had nothing to do with what we’re trying to do here (…) This story was really born out of the electricity created between Sam Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn or Nick Fury and Talos in Captain Marvel,“ he explained.

On the other hand, there has been some controversy regarding the opening credits sequence as it was created using AI. Selim also told Polygon that it was designed by Method Studios, and he thinks goes hand in hand with the themes of the show: “When we reached out to the AI vendors, that was part of it — it just came right out of the shape-shifting, Skrull world identity, you know? Who did this? Who is this?”