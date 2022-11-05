Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan star in “See How They Run,” which premiered back in September. Check out how to watch this film online.

Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell and four-time Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan star in the comedy thriller “See How They Run,” directed by Tom George and written by Mark Chappell. The film has received favorable reviews from critics, as well as good comments from audience members.

The story takes place in the West End of 1950s London, and it follows Inspector Stoppard (Rockwell) and Constable Stalker (Ronan) while they’re investigating the murder of a film director while he was in charge of the adaptation of a famous play.

“See How They Run” premiered back in September and, sadly, it didn’t make much noise. However, the film is now available to watch online and it might gain a new life on streaming. Here, check out which platform to watch it on.

Where to watch “See How They Run” online

“See How They Run” was added to HBO Max‘s catalog on Nov. 1. In order to get an HBO MAx, you can subscribe to the service for $9,99. However, you can also rent or buy it on Amazon Prime, Vudu, AppleTV and it is still available in theaters.

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Rockwell said that they were trying to match the tone of movies such as “Death of Stalin or The Big Lebowski, but it obviously pays homage to Murder on the Orient Express and Colombo or things like that.”

Ronan, known for her work in movies such as “LadyBird” and “Little Women,” will star in the upcoming The Outrun, which is an adaptation of Amy Liptrot's memoir of the same name, with Ronan set to play the main character.