After years of speculation and rumors of drama between them, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have been caught together and it seems like they’re on good terms. Check out the photos and all we know.

It’s 2022, but, for some reason, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber were still making news for a seemingly beef between the two. However, those rumors were put to bed as the two of them were caught together, hugging each other and laughing during the Academy Museum Gala 2022.

Bieber, née Baldwin, has been married to Justin Bieber for four years now, but the couple haven’t been able to escape the shadow of the previous relationship between the “Ghost” singer and Gomez. “Jelena”, as fans called them, were together on and off from 2010 to 2018.

Last month, Hailey referred to the rumors that she was with Justin while he was still dating Gomez. In an interview for the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, the model said that she “was never in a relationship with him when he was with anybody,” and that she “respects” her. However, they were never seen together before.

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber end 'drama' rumors

During the star-studded Academy Museum Gala 2022, photographer Tyrell Hampton captured the two stars in a very friendly position. They were laughing, hugging each other and both seemed very happy. It’s the first time that both of them are seen publicly, but Bieber already said that she and Selena had a good relationship.

"I respect her; there's no drama personally," Hailey explained for “Call Her Daddy”, adding that they had had a conversation that she got "a lot of peace" from. "That’s also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then, like, that’s fine."

Meanwhile, after the podcast aired, Gomez went on a Tik Tok live and called out fans for online hate. While she didn’t mention Hailey, she said "I think some of the things that I don't even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting. And it's not fair, and no one ever should be spoken to in the manner that I've seen."

Gomez, on the other hand, is also preparing for releasing her documentary “My Mind and Me,” which will be available on AppleTV+ on November 4, 2022. In the film, she will talk about her mental health journey, as well as her life in the spotlight since she was a child.