On Thursday, October 3, the grand premiere of Selena Gomez's long-awaited documentary entitled My Mind and Me took place. There, the actress and singer revealed many situations she has had to go through that she wasn't sure she wanted to tell. Here, check out everything she said in the production.

Selena Gomez premiered My Mind and Me on Thursday night and without a doubt, it has been a great moment for the actress. In the documentary, produced in conjunction with Apple TV+, we see how the singer opens up with brutal honesty and recounts all the bad times she has had to overcome, as well as her health issues, personal life and learning about mental health.

During the promotional stage of her new audiovisual content, Selena has participated in several talk shows and has given interviews for different media. Some of them were The Kelly Clarkson Show, Entertainment Tonight and Rolling Stone magazine. There she has talked about what we could expect from the documentary and revealed that making it was really "healing".

She currently owns Wondermind with Mandy Teefey and Daniella Pierson. It is an online platform that provides help related to mental health for anyone who needs it. On the website they tell how the idea was born and they assure that "Through the years, we’ve each had our own mental health struggles. One day, we were all talking about it and realized there was no easy, inclusive space where people could come together to explore, discuss, and navigate their feelings".

My Mind and Me: Selena Gomez talks about suicide and depression

During an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Gomez talked about all the topics she was going to address in her documentary and two of them were depression and suicide.

"I thought the world would be a better place if I wasn't there. I'm going to be very open with everyone about this: I've been to 4 treatment centers. I think when I started in my early twenties was when it started to get really dark, when I started to feel like I wasn't in control of what I was feeling, whether it was really good or really bad", the performer explained.

Selena said that at one point she began to experience several ups and downs for a few months and this prevented her from controlling her emotions or sleeping. That's when she started with more mental health related problems.

"It would start with depression, then it would go to isolation. Then it was just that I couldn't move from my bed. I didn't want anyone to talk to me. My friends would bring me food because they loved me, but none of us knew what it was. Sometimes I would spend weeks in bed, to the point where even walking down the stairs would leave me breathless", she said.

My Mind and Me: Selena Gomez confessed the worst stage of her life

The long-awaited documentary, recorded between 2016 and 2020, brought to the screen all the dark moments that Selena has had to go through over the years. There she confessed what was the worst stage of her life. She showed her most vulnerable side, while dealing with lupus, depression, anxiety and bipolar.

In 2016, the former Disney star had to stop due to lupus, a disease that can affect the joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart and lungs. She had to undergo a kidney transplant due to complications and the donor was one of her closest friends, Francia Raisa.

After several years of undergoing the operation, Gomez said that at some point she will have to return to the operating room. Her mother, Mandy Teefey, revealed five years after the intervention, everything she felt at the time. "I thought he was going to die. It was a miracle that he came out. I'm still afraid it will happen again", she said through tears during the course of the documentary.

My Mind and Me: Selena Gomez talked about her relationship with Justin Bieber

Selena and Justin dated from 2012 to 2018 and there have been all kinds of dramas following their relationship. Recently Hailey Bieber and the Lose You to Love Me performer took several photos posing together at the Academy of Arts Museum's annual gala in Los Angeles. Gomez assured that the pictures "were no big deal and in fact, it doesn't really matter" after the big buzz they have caused.

On the other hand, she admitted during part of the documentary that it was very difficult to end her relationship with Justin Bieber, because she was permanently in the public eye. "I was tormented by a past relationship that no one wanted to leave, but then I got over it. I wasn't afraid anymore. I feel like I had to go through the worst heartbreak possible and then forget about it all in the blink of an eye, it was really confusing... but I think that had to happen and ultimately it was the best thing that ever happened to me", Selena said, according to TMZ.