Selena Gomez has always been very open about her health problems, both physical and mental. In her new documentary she has told the darker parts of her diagnoses. Here, check out what her journey and recovery has been like.

Selena Gomez has been under the spotlight for most of her life. She's had great moments as well as dark times that have made her resilient. Last month she released her documentary, titled My Mind and Me, in which she opens up with brutal honesty and recounts all the bad times she has had to overcome, as well as her health issues, personal life and mental health lessons.

During the promotion stage of this, the singer has attended several talk shows and has given interviews where she assured that the creation of her new audiovisual content has been really healing. She has also revealed that she has an online support platform called Wondermind, which aims to provide support to anyone in need.

After the premiere of the film, several stars have come out against her for some of the scenes, where the singer claimed that Taylor Swift is her "only friend in the industry". One of them was Francia Raisa. The two no longer seem to keep in touch and the actress of The Cutting Edge: Fire & Ice stopped following her after the comments.

Selena Gomez's reality check: What is it like to live with Lupus?

The Wizards of Waverly Place star revealed in 2015 that she suffered from lupus, an autoimmune disease. Two years later she had to undergo a kidney transplant, which was donated by her former friend Francia Raisa. In her new documentary, the 30-year-old assured that at some point in her life she will have to return to the operating room.

The disease not only affects the joints, but also damages the skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart and lungs. Initially, the singer was forced to reveal her health problem after she was seen in a medical center and rumors pointed to her having problems with addictions. "I was diagnosed with lupus and they had to give me chemotherapy. That's what happened to me and that's what brought me to the Meadows", she confessed.

On top of everything she was going through, she had problems with anxiety and thought she had hit rock bottom. "I thought I had lost everything. Just because I didn't tell doesn't mean I didn't have my moments. But it's almost unsafe for me to even talk about it, because I would be taken advantage of. I discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, and that can present its own challenges", she confessed in an interview with People magazine.

In September 2017 she uploaded several photos to Instagram confirming that she had undergone a transplant because of nephritis, one of the many common complications caused by the disease.

During the Billboard Awards ceremony and after receiving the title of Woman of the Year, she said "I think this should have been won by France for saving my life. I feel incredibly lucky because at some point I also felt confused: maybe if I was talking too much, I wasn't doing enough. And the truth is now I know that I have this position that was given to me and I respect it; I want to be part of something great and thank you for being there in the really hard times. For letting me illustrate what I feel with my music and believing in me even when I couldn't".

After several celebrities such as Selena and Lady Gaga declared that they suffered from Lupus, many people began to internalize on the subject and several doubts arose, one of them was what the disease itself was.

According to several doctors, Lupus is an autoimmune disease that affects many organs at the same time if it is systemic and a few when the condition is localized. It attacks the connective tissue that helps support the structures of the body. For this reason the most common symptoms it causes are fatigue, inflammation and joint pain.

Selena Gomez and her struggle with bipolar

After facing anxiety and depression for many years, she was confirmed with a new diagnosis of bipolar disorder. In an interview series led by Miley Cyrus, she said "I went to one of the best mental hospitals in America, McClean's Hospital. After many years of going through different things I realized that I am bipolar. Having more knowledge helps me and it doesn't scare me to know. I think a lot of people are scared. I've seen it, even with people in my family. I just wanted to know all about it and it took away my fears".

However, she has also said that it is not easy to deal with the expectations that others have and said "You have to look like you're okay. But then I get angry like a child, a teenager or whatever. When I was a kid I was afraid of thunderstorms, and my mother bought me books about thunderstorms so I could learn more about it and I wouldn't have any more fears. And that totally worked. It's something that helps me a lot".