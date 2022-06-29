With the passing of the years and the hits, Selena Gomez has become a reference in the industry, since she has not only demonstrated that she has a great voice but also that she is a good actress. Here we tell you how much she has earned for some of her most important roles and how much is her net worth.

Selena Gomez has been in the spotlight since she was very young. At just 7 years old she landed her role on Barnie & Friends, in which she was paid almost $3,000 per episode, according to Money Inc. Her acting and singing have taken her far into the music and film industry.

She has won multiple awards, has performed at major musical events, has been one of the most well-known faces of Walt Disney's production company for quite some time and has proven in several productions that she is not just a pretty face.

At only 29 years old, she already has 45 films and series in her filmography and 5 studio albums. In addition, she has recently developed her skills as a producer in several films, such as The Broken Hearts Gallery. She has been regarded as a triple threat by media outlets. She even has a successful reality cooking show called Selena + Chef.

Selena Gomez's salary as Alex Ruso

One of her most iconic and well-known roles is that of Alex Ruso in Wizards of Waverly Place. AOL, an American web portal and online service provider based in New York City, named her the twentieth greatest witch in television history.

According to Cosmopolitan, Selena was paid $30,000 per episode. She went on to earn more than $3 million as the show aired a total of 106 episodes. She has also been part of other Disney productions such as The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and Hannah Montana.

"I'm beyond proud of the work I did with Disney. In a way, it has shaped who I am. I have to say I'm very fortunate. As a woman in my position, I was taken care of and I've had nothing but lovely experiences, so I'm grateful for that", she said in an interview for RadioTimes.com in August 2021.

Selena Gomez's salary as Mabel Mora

According to Variety, Selena's series partners, Steve Martin and Martin Short, earned $600,000 per episode. Although they have not mentioned the actress' exact salary for having participated in Only Murder in the Building, it is rumored that she would be charging almost the same as her co-stars. Which means that she would be paid approximately 6 million.

Mabel Mora was one character with the deepest secrets. Whenever Charles and Oliver tried to peel back her layers, she shot them down and kept her past pains to herself. As viewers know, Mabel had a big connection to the murders of Tim Kono and, later, Bunny in the finale. For being the youngest in the group, she carried the saddest backstory and the most secrets, according to Screen Rant.

How much money has Selena Gomez made with her music?

Her musical career began with the release of the single Come & Get It in 2013 and soon after she released her solo album, called Stars Dance. This debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, which was a great achievement for Sel. Since then, her musical success seems to have no ceiling. By 2020, she released Rare, her third studio album.

Stars Dance Tour started in 2014, a year after the release of the album, where she made around 20.3 million at the box office. While Revival Tour in 2016 made 35.6 million according to Seventeen magazine.

Selena Gomez's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actress' fortune is 85 million. Not only for the fruits of her acting and music, but also for her contracts with brands like Puma and her makeup and sinkcare line, called Rare Beauty, for which she would get around 60 million.

In December 2016, she signed with Coach for around 10 million to be one of the brand ambassadors. By September 2017, she became the face of the sports brand Puma, where the two-year deal paid a total of $30 million.

At one point she was even the user with the most followers on Instagram, something that has led her to have earnings as well, because she started working with brands to make different advertisements. It is estimated that the value of a single Selena post on Instagram is worth $3.5 million to the brand paying for it. She is known to earn between $500,000 and $800,000 for a single sponsored post, according to Celebrity Net Worth.