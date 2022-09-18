Actress Selma Blair is ready to take the dance floor with Sasha Farber in Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars. However, many fans are curious about her MS diagnosis and how she is doing lately. Check out what she said.

Selma Blair has been one of the most popular and beloved actresses of her generation thanks to her roles in celebrated films and series such as Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde and American Crime Story. However, in recent years, the actor has also become an advocate to actors with disabilities as she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS).

Blair recently appeared at the Emmys with a cane to present the award of Outstanding Drama Series and received a standing ovation. "I am so, so honored. Thank you," she told the audience. To many, it was a heartfelt and important moment of inclusion and representation for disabled communities and for people with chronic illnesses.

However, Blair, 50, hasn't stopped working and she will soon be part of the 31th season of Dancing With the Stars. She will be dancing with Sasha Farber. Many fans are curious about her health journey, so here, check out how the actress is doing lately.

Selma Blair’s illness: What is Multiple Sclerosis?

Selma Blair was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2018, after 20 years of symptoms. MS is a condition in which the immune system damages the nerves and affects the connection between the body and the brain, which causes different symptoms including pain, fatigue, vision loss and more. However, they vary from person to person.

Blair has undergone treatment, including bouts of chemotherapy and stem-cell treatment, according to PopSugar. She is currently in remission, which is a phase of recovery that could last several months or more. However, the disease is incurable.

Why Dancing With the Stars is important to her

In her memoir, Blair explained that her doctors told her not to go public for fear that she wouldn’t get work. However, she is now an inspiration to many and she wants to keep inspiring people in Dancing With the Stars.

"This is a new chapter of growing my stamina and really healing. Not just healing, but finding huge strength and support,” she told E! News before the premiere. "It is for the viewers, because that is what has given me support," she told the outlet.

"In dark times in my life, there are people that have come forward—strangers on the street or on Instagram, my original fans...I'm doing it for them,” she added. Dancing With the Stars premieres on Monday, Sept. 19 on Disney+.