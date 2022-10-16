Selma Blair is one of the most recognized actresses in the world and in the entertainment industry. Her work in productions such as Hellboy and Scream 2 have made her become an iconic figure. Here, we tell you what is her net worth to date.

Selma Blair has not only established herself in the Hollywood scene as one of the best actresses (also one of the best paid) but she has also proven to be one of the strongest and most resilient people. Her rough patch began at a very young age. At the age of 18, her lifelong boyfriend died of undisclosed causes, the young man suffered from epilepsy but it is not known if that was really the reason.

In 2018 she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) after going 20 years without symptoms. The disease causes different pains, as well as fatigue, vision loss and more. This varies according to the person and it seems that the star never felt defeated. She has now added the role of dancer to her repertoire of talents.

The 50-year-old actress, known for her work in plays such as Legally Blonde and Cruel Intentions (among others), joined the 31st season of Dancing With the Stars as a contestant. There she is accompanied by professional dancer Sasha Farber and is one of the highest scoring couples per night.

Selma Blair's net worth

The actress' net worth is $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She has invested heavily in real estate and currently lives in a multi-million dollar home. In 2001 she bought a modest home in West Hollywood, California, for $645,000 and four years later sold it for $1.2 million.

About the same time the sale was solidifying, he bought a slightly larger home in the same area for $1.3 million but again sold it a few years later (in 2012) for $1.7 million.