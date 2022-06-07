The former Barcelona and Argentine forward was in Miami with his girlfriend, friends, celebrities, and Jordan Belfort, Wall Street scam artist turned motivational speaker.

Life for Sergio Agüero is great, the former Manchester City legend had to retire from soccer at the start of last season due to a heart issue, but since then Agüero has begun a new career. On his Twitch channel Agüero has become a sort of broadcaster discussing gaming and soccer to his millions of followers.

Agüero’s popularity continues to be as big as it was as a player, and this has led him to work with ESPN in Argentina to do original content for the network. On June 2nd Agüero celebrated his 34th birthday in Miami in the company of his girlfriend Sofia Calzetti, celebrities, and friends.

One particular guest at the party was none other than the Wolf of Wall Street Jordan Belfort. Belfort was no hanger on as he posted stories on Instagram and knew who the Argentine striker was.

Who is Jordan Belfort?

While partying with Sergio Agüero it is important to note how Jordan Belfort became famous, and it was for all the wrong reasons. The 59-year-old Bronx native was a former stockbroker who eventually opened his own firm Stratton Oakmont which specialized in penny stocks and defrauded investors with "pump and dump" stock sales that netted Belfort and his associates millions.

Belfort would ultimately be arrested by the FBI and other agencies and spent 22 months in prison before eventually selling his life story and having the biopic about his life made where he was played by famed actor Leonardo DiCaprio and the film was directed by Martin Scorsese.

Today Belfort does some investing and is a motivational speaker, how he knows Sergio Agüero remains a mystery but the two posed for photographs together and looked like they were having a great time.