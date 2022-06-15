Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah star in ‘Hustle’, an emotional basketball story which also features real NBA stars. Here, check out five similar films that you can stream right now and where to watch them.

Netflix’s latest basketball film ‘Hustle’, which stars Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah and real-life NBA player Juancho Hernangomez, has everyone talking. Sport fans and critics have found the film to be, to the surprise of many, a great movie with an honest story.

Sandler portrays scout Stanley Sugerman, who works for the Philadelphia 76ers, who discovers a new talent in Spain (Hernangomez) and tries to train him for the NBA draft. The movie features a lot of current and former basketball players and personalities, including Luka Doncic, Anthony Edwards, Shaq O’Neal and more.

It doesn’t come as a surprise that the movie depicts so well the world of the NBA, as one of the producers is Lebron James. However, if you’re looking for other inspiring sports movies to stream, here, check out these recommendations:

Seven movies to watch if you liked ‘Hustle’ with Adam Sandler

‘Home team’ (2022)

If you like the story of the underdog trying to win the big prize and, of course, a good deal of comedy, this movie is for you. Starring Kevin James as real-life NFL coach Sean Payton, who after being suspended after the Bountygate scandal, as he returns home to coach his son’s team. You can also catch Taylor Lautner. Available on: Netflix.

‘The Blind Side’ (2009)

Probably the movie doesn’t hold up to today's standards as, sadly, it falls in the category of “white savior trope,” however, this drama starring Sandra Bullock and Quinton Aaron reminds of the relationship between Sugerman and Cruz. Available on: Netflix, SlingTV, Peacock, Hulu.

‘Final Set’ (2020)

This French film is also a story of second chances. Directed by Quentin Reynaud, who also has a role in the movie, it follows 37-year-old tennis player Thomas, who never had much success in his career. However, he decides to compete one more time at the French Open for his last chance of reaching glory. Available on: Netflix.

‘Amateur’ (2018)

This film follows the story of a basketball player who finds difficulties to adapt to his new team. The movie is an adaptation of a short film from Ryan Koo, who also directs this one. The cast consists of Josh Charles, Michael Rainey Jr., Sharon Leal and Brian J. White. Available on: Netflix.

‘He Got Game’ (1998)

One of the best aspects of ‘Hustle’ is that the movie feels grounded in reality and that’s something you can find in Spike Lee's film He Got Game, which stars Denzel Washington as a convict who is offered a shorter sentence if he can make his son to play basketball for a particular college. Available on: Freevee, Tubi and Max Go.

‘Riding With Sugar’ (2020)

This film is directed by Sunu Gonera and stars Charles Mnene, Hakeem Kae-Kazim and Simona Brown. The story follows a young refugee embarking on a quest for glory in BMX, while he also has to deal with finding his own identity, safety, happiness and love. Available on: Netflix.

‘Rocky’ (1976)

It’s never a bad time to revisit a classic or watch it for the first time, if you haven't already. This film launched Sylvester Stallone to stardom as the iconic Rocky Balboa. If you liked the Philadelphia ambience of ‘Hustle’, you’ll love to see it in this movie. Also, the rags-to-riches quality is similar to Bo Cruz’ story. Available on: FuboTV, SlingTV and Amazon Prime Video.