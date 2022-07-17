The second season of Severance (Apple TV+) has been already confirmed and, while the details are still under wraps, actor Adam Scott has revealed what he would like to see his character doing next. Check out his surprising answer.

The first season of the Apple TV+ series Severance has been regarded as one of the best on TV right now. Created by Dan Erickson, directed by Ben Stiller and starring Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette, the show has become a phenomenon not only gathering a loyal fan base, but also getting recognition at the Emmys with 14 nominations in acting, production, editing, directing, casting and more.

Having worked mostly in comedy, Scott is also a first time Emmy nominee. The actor, who recently joined the cast of Sony’s Spider-Man spin-off “Madame Web,” has admitted in an interview with Deadline that he was worried about how people were going to react to the series, which he has called “weird.”

The series is set in a dystopian future in which the employees of Lumon Industries where the employees can’t remember their personal lives while they are working, and vice versa. With the success of the first part, it’s not surprising that Apple TV+ has already confirmed a second season. Check out Scott’s petition for it.

Scott’s wish for his character in the second season of Severance

In a new interview with IndieWire, Scott, 41, said that he is still surprised about the show’s reception and his Emmy nomination: “I was not expecting it and couldn’t be more pleasantly and delightfully surprised — that sounds a little whimsical, but I am really just so, so happy for the show and Dan and Patricia and John and Chris — all the actors because they all made this show what it is, everybody that was nominated and the show as a whole.”

While the second season is still in pre-production, with Erickson and Stiller still trying to figure out the storylines, Scott has thought about what he would like to see. “My dream is that Mark is able to get a goat,” he said to IndieWire. “A baby goat of his very own, and live happily ever after somewhere super comfy.”

However, fans of the show will know that his wish won’t be granted. However, don’t expect actual spoilers from Scott, as he said to the outlet: “If we’re ever discussing anything having to do with the show we have to be really, really careful because now people care.”

“It’s just so strange to have something that we were in a bubble making for so long, and then suddenly it feels like a lot of people are invested in it and care about it. It’s really wonderful. I think it’s incredible and super cool, because I’m one of those people — this is exactly the kind of show I gravitate towards and love as a fan, so I get it,” he added.