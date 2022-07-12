Severance, the dystopian drama directed by Ben Stiller, is considered as one of the best shows of the year. However, star Adam Scott had his doubts when the series' premiere was approaching. Here, check out the full story.

It’s clear that Apple TV+ bet on original content is worth it, as the streamer earned 51 Emmy nominations this year, including 14 nods for “Severance.” The show’s first season was a total success, helping the platform to be the most-watched for four weeks in a row during the series’ run.

The show, created by Dan Erickson and directed by Ben Stiller, follows Mark (Adam Scott), the leader of a team of office employees whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. However, they start finding out the truth about their jobs when an unknown colleague appears outside of work.

The series earned Emmy noms in the most important categories, including Outstanding Drama Series, Directing for a Drama Series, Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (John Turturro, Christopher Walken), Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Patricia Arquette) and Best Actor in a Drama Series for Scott, who revealed his first thoughts on the show.

Severance: Adam Scott wasn’t sure about what to expect

In an industry as difficult as TV, sometimes it is hard to know when a product is great or it’s going to be a failure. And it seems like Adam Scott, who is most known for his work at Parks & Recreations, said he was unsure about whether Severance will work out or not. The actor told Deadline:

“It was a big swing and you just never, ever know. I was kind of bracing myself for the worst,” admitted Scott. “I mean, I’d seen all of it and loved it, but I was really terrified because I’ve been a part of things that I thought were cool, or even just as a fan, seen things that I really liked, and then they just get either dismissed or torn apart.”

Thankfully, Ben Stiller was a big support for him. “He, from the start, was like, ‘I know this is weird. Just call me anytime. I know that this gets pressurized.’ So, he was really a great friend through all of that, both talking me down as a colleague, but also as a friend,” said Scott about the director, who will be competing for his second Emmy Award in September.