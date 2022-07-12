Apple TV+'s drama "Severance", directed by Ben Stiller and starring Adam Scott, was renewed for a second season. However, it seems like fans still have to wait for a release date. Check out what creator Dan Erickson said.

With just one season, Apple TV+’s Severance won the heart of many viewers thanks to its original premise, which is well-written and executed thanks to a terrific cast led by Adam Scott. The series has earned 14 Emmy nominations and fans can’t wait to know how the story continues.

Severance is set in a dystopian future and in a particular company, Lumon Industries, in which the employees have gone through a procedure that makes them literally separate their work lives from their personal lives. When they are at work, they forget who they are. When they’re out, they don’t know what happened at work.

The series was created by Dan Erickson and directed by Ben Stiller. Alongside Scott, the cast includes Britt Lower, John Turtorro, Zach Cherry and Patricia Arquette. While Season 2 has been confirmed, check out what Erickson said about the upcoming episodes.

Season 2 of Severance is still in pre-production

The first-time Emmy nominee for Drama Series Writing, Erickson reacted to the news in an interview with Deadline and shared how things stand for Season 2. So far, the process of writing has begun but they don’t have a date for production to start.

“It’s not really a straight line process, and it never was with this show. [Director-EP] Ben [Stiller] is very involved with the creation of the story, which is the same as how it was in Season 1,” said Erickson to the outlet.

“It was always about this sort of weird alchemy of his ideas and my ideas, and filtering those through each other until we get something that we both agree feels right. So, it’s a really in-depth process, but a joyful process, and that’s what we’re doing right now," he added.