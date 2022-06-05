Severance, the dystopian drama directed by Ben Stiller has been considered as one of the best shows of the last year. Here, check out what we know about its second season.

While Netflix is struggling to maintain their subscribers and other platforms, such as Disney Plus and HBO Max rely heavily on franchises, AppleTV+ is trying to win viewers thanks to the quality of its original content.

The platform has created some of the most beloved (and critically-acclaimed) shows and movies, such as Ted Lasso, which won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series, and CODA, which took home an Academy Award for Best Picture.

However, there’s others series that have caught the attention of viewers such as The Morning Show, Dickinson and, of course, Severance. The dystopian drama has been considered as one of the best shows of the last year. Here, check out what we know about its second season.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Severance?

Yes. Before the first season’s finale, it was confirmed that a second season is coming. Ben Stiller, who is directing, confirmed the news on his Instagram and then spoke to Variety about it. "It's really exciting to see the response from people who are loving the show, and the level of fan engagement,” he told the outlet.

“It has been a long road bringing Severance to television. I first read Dan's pilot over five years ago. It has always been a multi-season story and I'm really happy we get to continue it,” he added.

Severance Season 2: Who is returning?

It’s confirmed that the main cast is returning, including Adam Scott (Mark), Britt Lower (Helly), John Turtorro (Irving) and Dylan (Zach Cherry). However, fans can expect the introduction of new characters for Season 2.

Is there a release date for the second season of Severance?

No, at the moment, there’s no potential release date. However, as it’s already confirmed, surely production will not take too long. Especially as, according to Data site ReelGood, Severance was the most-watched continued streaming service for four weeks in a row by the time it reached its conclusion.