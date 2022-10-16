Netflix beloved teen series “Sex Education” will return with its fourth season next year, and many fans want to know what will happen with Maeve, played by Emma Mackey, and Otis after she went to America in Season 3 finale. Check out what the actor said.

Since its release in 2019, “Sex Education” has become one of the fan-favorite teen series of Netflix and its cast have earned well-deserved recognition. Ncuti Gatwa, who plays Eric in the show, will now star as the 14th Doctor Who, while Simone Ashley won’t return as she is now part of the regular cast of “Bridgerton.” However, many fans wonder what will happen in Season 4 with Maeve, who left Moordale to go to America.

Emma Mackey, who plays the feminist witty teenager, has also been one of the actor to gain traction after this role. The French-British actor has appeared in other big productions such as the drama “Eiffel” (2021) and the mystery film “Death on the Nile” (2022). She will also star in the upcoming live-action movie “Barbie” (2023), and the biopic “Emily” about writer Emily Brontë, which will come to the US next year.

Despite being busy, Mackey has returned to the set of the series, which started production in August. And she has now opened up about what’s coming to her character and how has been the process of returning to the set. Check out what she said.

Emma Mackey reveals she won’t be as “consistent” in Sex Education

In an interview with Radio Times, the 26-year-old actor said that she isn’t as “consistently” on set, because “we have more characters.” However, she sounded happy to be back saying that “It feels very familiar!” and she was “excited to be back.”

Regarding Maeve’s future, Mackey said that she was “intrigued to know what's going to happen – because I also don't know. I'm also finding out as we go along, so it'll be fun!" Netflix has revealed that Maeve will be joined by author and tutor Thomas Malloy, who is played by Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy.

The other additions to the cast are: Doctor Who's Thaddea Graham, as well as Marie Reuther, Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean and Imani Yahshua. Meanwhile, other characters that won’t come back are Patricia Allison (Ola) and Tanya Reynolds (Lily).

The rest of the cast, including Gatwa, Asa Butterfield, Mimi Keene, Aimee-Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Gill Anderson will come back. According to the season’s synopsis, the kids will go to a new school, Cavendish Sixth Form, and they will have a “culture shock,” while Otis is trying to get his clinic going.