Netflix (Finally!) has revealed information about the fourth season of the show that has captivated an entire audience over the seasons. Sex Education has become one of the most popular shows on the platform and here we tell you everything you need to know about the new episodes.

Netflix decided to begin the rollout of one of its most watched and popular shows of the last few years: Sex Education. After the third season, fans and viewers were left wanting to know what the future holds for the main characters as they navigate life as almost adults.

Spoiler Alert! - In the season finale we saw how Jean welcomed a new baby, Moordale is in a pretty bad financial situation, Eric and Adam are no longer together, Meave is leaving for America and Otis must continue to deal with all the dramas in his life, plus the arrival of his new sister.

Good news for fans is that filming has begun on the fourth (and final?) season, although not many will be happy with some of the details revealed by the streaming service. Some of the best known faces of the series will not be back.

Sex Education: Who makes up the cast of the fourth season?

Don't panic, most of the series' favorite characters will be back for the new season. Ncuti Gatwa will continue his role as Eric Effiong, while Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson and Emma Mackey will return as Otis, Jean and Meave.

We will also see again Chinenye Ezeudu as Vivienne, Mimi Keene as Ruby, Alistair Petrie as Michael, George Robinson as Isaac, Dua Saleh as California, Samantha Spiro as Maureen, Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson, Connor Swindells as Adam and Aimee-Lou Wood as Aimee.

Most interesting of all is that there will be new additions, such as Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy, who will be playing Mr. Molloy, Maeve's American tutor at her Ivy League college. On the other hand, we will also see Thaddea Graham, Alexandra James, Anthony Lexa, Felix Mufti, Marie Reuther and Imani Yahshu sharing the screen with the main cast.

Simone Ashley (Olivia), Patricia Allison (Ola) and Tanya Reynolds (Lily) confirmed that they will no longer be in the series to devote themselves to other projects. Simone has been working for some time on the Bridgerton series and is expected to appear in the upcoming third season.

Sex Education: When will the fourth season be released?

Netflix has not yet revealed the date scheduled for the release of the new episodes, but it is expected that filming will continue until the end of this year. So we will not be able to see the continuation until 2023. They have already announced the beginning of filming inside Moordale, so it won't be long before we can get back into the world of Otis and his friends.

Sex Education: What will the fourth season be about?

Although nothing is 100 percent confirmed yet, The Hollywood Reporter announced the synopsis given by the streaming platform to the new season of the series. It is not the first time that the producers communicate with the media to launch scoops, so it is most likely not too far from the truth.

"Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier: their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up their new clinic, while Eric prays they won't be losers again.

But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students: they thought they were progressive, but this new college is another level. There's yoga every day in the community garden, a strong sustainability vibe, and a group of kids who are popular for being..... friendly? Viv is totally baffled by the college's student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A level and Adam debates whether mainstream education is for him.

Back in the US, Maeve is living her dream at the prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining for her, while adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus".