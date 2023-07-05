Sex Education has become one of Netflix‘s flagship series, and fans are eagerly awaiting its fourth season. While there were doubts if this was going to be the series finale, the streamer has finally confirmed that it will be in fact the final installment of the series and it announced its release date.

What was known, from statements by the main cast members, was that many actors were leaving the production, which raised doubts about what could happen in the future. Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa had already confirmed they were leaving the series.

Meanwhile, its creator, Laurie Nunn, said in a statement: “We are incredibly proud of Sex Education, and we are grateful to our brilliant writers, cast, and crew, who put their hearts into every episode. They have worked tirelessly to bring you this final season, and we are excited to share it with you.”

What’s the release date of ‘Sex Education’?

In mid-May, the first report regarding the release date came out, stating that it would arrive in the American autumn, between September and December of this year. Finally, it was made official that the final Season 4 of Sex Education will premiere on Netflix on September 21.

Asa Butterfield returns for the role of Otis Milburn, leading a cast that includes Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Jim Howick, Rakhee Thakrar, and Daniel Ings.

In this new season, Otis and his friends will be attending a new school after the closure of Moordale, and they will be struggling to fit in in a new environment. Meanwhile, Maeve will be attending a prestigious school in the US. Also, we’ve got to see how Jean will deal with maternity after welcoming her baby in the last season.