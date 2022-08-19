A private jet is at the center of the former couple’s property division which has a value of $20 million.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué, once one of world soccer’s biggest power couples, are now in the middle of a long “divorce”. The Barcelona defender and world-renowned Colombian singer began dating back in 2010 and spent 11 years together.

In recent weeks it has become public knowledge that Shakira would be moving to Miami with the couple’s two children. While Piqué would see his kids at certain moments of the year and during the summer offseason from Barcelona.

Now as the custody battle has been somewhat settled the couple have shifted their attention to the property they owned together during their relationship. One of the items which has caused a rift is a private jet valued at $20 million.

Piqué and Shakira begin division of property

According to Infobae the Learjet 60XR can hold up to 10 passengers and was used the most by Shakira, given the singing star’s constant travels for her career and marketing commitments. When not in use the couple rented the aircraft to cover the high maintenance costs of the plane.

Along with the jet there is property that is also being negotiated by the former couple for which they have hired lawyers who specialize in the matter. According to Celebrity Watch, Shakira has an estimated net worth of $300 million, while the Barcelona defender has a net worth in the range of $80 million.

Recently Gerard Piqué has once again been at the center of the public eye after The Sun reported that the woman in question as the cause of the couple’s breakup was identified as Clara Chia Marti.

The 23-year-old served as a waiter at a party held by Pique's firm, Kosmos. It is reported that they met there, their relationship likely started well before his June breakup with Shakira. The report adds that Chia Marti, who is also a public relations student, has deleted all traces of her online presence in an effort to keep her privacy.