In light of the cheating scandal that is news all over Spain, the Colombian singer and Spanish soccer player have huge net worth’s that may have to be split up if they separate.

After 11 years together it seems that the relationship between Shakira and Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué is coming to an end. Reports out of Spain have indicated that Piqué was living a party lifestyle and was having an affair with another woman.

All that is known at the moment is that the woman is being reported as a “20-year-old blonde who is studying and working as a promotions model”. There is widespread reporting that the Barcelona legend has been going out a lot with Riqui Puig and they have been seen in the company of “a lot of women”.

As a result, Piqué has been reported to have moved out of the home he shares with the Colombian singer and their two children and taken up residence in an apartment. If the couple were to break up indefinitely there would be a vast fortune to divide up along with the logistics of sharing time with their two children.

What are Shakira and Gerard Piqué’s net worth?

According to various sources Shakira has a net worth of $350 million, the 45-year-old Colombian has sold over 75 million records which has made her one of the world’s best-selling music artists.

Shakira also founded the Barefoot Foundation which helps poor and impoverished children. Barcelona and the foundation collaborated together to provide children's education through sport.

Gerard Piqué may be one of the best defenders in the world but has earned considerably less than his partner, it is reported that the 35-year-old defender has a net worth of $80 million. The Spanish defender is trying his hand in other ventures mainly Poker Tournaments, Digital events, and is the founder and president of Kosmos Holding, a sports and media investment group he started with Hiroshi Mikitani (founder and chairman of Japanese e-commerce firm Rakuten, Inc.), Edmund Chu, Nullah Sarker and Mike Evans.

The couple have two children who are named Milan and Sasha and are owners of property one of them being a mansion in Miami.