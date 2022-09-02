The former superstar couple have reached an agreement on the custody of their children and their finances according to a report.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué’s breakup has been international news, as the Barcelona defender was ‘caught in the act’ after the world-renowned Colombian singer found out about an affair Piqué had been having with a blonde woman. Since then, there have been wide reports and family members forthcoming to provide information on the issues the couple had been having over the course of time.

Piqué’s girlfriend has been identified as Clara Chía, with reports coming out of Spain that Chía has already met Shakira and Gerard Piqué’s children, Sasha and Milan. Another issue that surfaced in the whirlwind was the former couple’s assets, but that now is also looking like it will be brought to a close shortly.

According to El Mundo in Spain, both Shakira and Gerard Piqué have agreed on terms in regard to the custody of their two children and their assets. Here are the details of Shakira and Gerard Piqué’s settlement.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué settlement details

According to the report when it comes to the children, both parents have agreed, at the moment, on joint custody. With Gerard Piqué having moved into a new home and seeing his children for 15 days straight in the summer.

According to El Mundo report, the couple want to make the separation the least traumatic for their children and are sharing the responsibilities equally at the moment. It was rumored that Shakira was going to take the kids to Miami, but that at the moment has changed and they will stay the next school year in Spain.

When it comes to assets both Shakira and Gerard Piqué managed their assets separately, making the separation of their wealth and assets much easier. Shakira is worth considerably more than the Barcelona defender, but aside from deciding what to do with certain properties both own, there will be no tug of war over shared wealth.