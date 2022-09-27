The former couple had to cross paths and save face for their children.

Shakira and Gerard Pique were together again, although briefly and keeping a safe distance between themselves as they watched their nine-year-old son Milan play baseball. Shakira and Gerard Pique were spotted soon after their split at a similar game where the Colombian singer was all smiles and Pique avoided the press.

Milan has been playing baseball in Barcelona for quite some time now and Shakira is a very active participant in her son’s sporting activities. The game, which took place on Saturday, saw the Colombian superstar go to the team bench at one point in the match.

Pique on the other hand attended the game with his mother and sported a Yankees cap avoiding cameras, Shakira went with a few friends and her mother as well.

Shakira and Gerard Pique split so far

Shakira and Gerard Pique have officially agreed on terms of their split, with agreements being reached both financially and in regard to custody of their children.

Pique has begun his season with Barcelona and has featured in one match this season. Shakira recently did a magazine interview about her break up, while Pique has continued to stay mute on the subject of his split and reported romance with Clara Chia Marti.