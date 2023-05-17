Shakira and Gisele Bundchen go out together: What we know about their friendship

Shakira keeps making new friends after moving to Miami. The Colombian singer has been spotted with Tom Cruise and Lewis Hamilton on a yacht and dining. Now, she has been seen with Gisele Bundchen on an outing with their respective kids.

The sighting comes after Shakira released her most recent single, Acróstico (Acrostic in English). In the tune, she sings with her sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8. The song is about their relationship, as well as leaving behind difficult times, alluding, of course, to her rocky split with their father Gerard Pique.

Meanwhile, Bundchen has also been enjoying her single life after divorcing from Tom Brady last year. The Brazilian model discussed the break up in a March interview with Vanity Fair, saying that all the rumors about them were “hurtful,” and that she will always “cheer” on him.

Bundchen and Shakira on a girls night out with their kids

Per Page Six, the model and the singer were together in Miami Beach on Tuesday (May 16). Both of them were with their respective kids. Shakira with Milan and Sasha, and Bundchen with her son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10.

They were at the Japanese restaurant Makoto, where they all had dinner together. It’s not surprising that they are connecting as they both have similar backgrounds: both being Latin, successful women.

On the other hand, a source close to Shakira has responded to those dating rumors with Cruise and Hamilton. According to what an insider told US Weekly, the singer “has a lot on her plate and is focused on her kids and career for now.”