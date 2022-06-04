Rumors of a crisis and possible break-up between Shakira and Gerard Pique began to circulate earlier this week. On Saturday, June 4, Shakira released a statement and commented on the situation.

Rumors of a crisis and possible break-up between Shakira and Gerard Pique began to circulate earlier this week, with reports from Spain claiming that the Barcelona player had cheated on the singer.

As reported by Marca, the 45-year-old Colombian singer had caught Pique in bed with another woman. Following this news, speculation began. According to reports, the 35-year-old player moved out of the family home, lives in an apartment in Barcelona, and has been living a "party lifestyle" since the split.

Neither of the two figures had come out to talk about the issue. No information had been given as to whether the rumor was true or false. Until Saturday, June 4, Shakira released a statement and commented on the situation.

Shakira confirms split from Gerard Pique

A brief statement, released by the singer’s communication agency, confirmed: “We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding”.

Pique met Shakira when he was training ahead of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. The Colombian singer was there because she was shooting the World Cup video, “Waka Waka”.

Pique recalled: "It all started when we were in South Africa, and I wrote to her”. They confirmed they were in a relationship a year later. They never got married, but they had two children.

Their first child, a boy named Milan, was born in January 2013, while their second child, a boy named Sasha, was born in January 2015. After 11 years together, Pique and Shakira have split up.