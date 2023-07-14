Love is in the air for globally acclaimed singer Shakira, as reports surface about her alleged new romance with none other than Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat. The Grammy-winning artist seems to have found a special connection with the talented basketball player, creating a buzz among fans and media alike.

This unexpected pairing adds another intriguing chapter to Shakira’s dating history, which includes past links to high-profile figures like F1 driver Lewis Hamilton and actor Tom Cruise. Notably, her presence at the Silverstone Grand Prix further fueled speculation surrounding her romantic adventure with Hamilton.

However, the Colombian singer might be going out to another sports figure. Shakira had long been associated with former Barcelona player Gerard Pique, with whom she shared a significant chapter of her life. This new development marks an exciting twist in her romantic journey.

Shakira Reportedly Dating Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler

The age difference doesn’t seem to be an issue for Shakira, considering she is 46 years old while Butler is 33. As the news of Shakira and Butler’s alleged relationship spreads, fans and followers eagerly anticipate further updates on this blossoming romance. Their unique backgrounds and experiences in the world of entertainment and sports make them an intriguing pair to watch.

“Shakira and Butler were spotted arriving at London hotspot Novikov Restaurant & Bar on Wednesday, July 12. They have been out a few times, but things are very new and it’s too early to tell if there’s long-term potential there”, Michelle McGahan of the US Weekly reported.