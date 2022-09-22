Shakira speaks for the first time since split from Gerard Piqué: ‘Sometimes I feel like this is all a bad dream’

In what has been a whirlwind summer for Shakira, the Colombian singer had to see her highly publicized split from Gerard Piqué all over the newspapers from around the world. From the initial split to the surfacing of the woman Gerard Piqué was supposedly seeing during the couple’s downfall.

After a period of uncertainty things have begun to put themselves into place with the couple agreeing on conditions for the custody of their children and their assets. Now Shakira sat down with magazine Elle for an interview and gave her thoughts on what happened with the Barcelona superstar.

In the interview Shakira explains how she put her career in the backseat for Piqué and how the split from her longtime partner has been very “difficult”.

Shakira on split from Gerard Piqué

“This is the first time I have talked about this situation in an interview. I stayed silent and just tried to process it all. It's hard to talk about it, especially since I'm still going through it and because I'm in the public eye. And because our separation is not like a normal separation. So, it has been difficult not only for me, but also for my children. Incredibly difficult."

Shakira continued by stating, “Sometimes I feel like this is all a bad dream and that I'm going to wake up at some point. But no, it's real. Like I said, it's probably the darkest stage of my life."

“Regardless of how things turned out or how Gerard and I felt as ex-partners, he is the father of my children. We have a job to do for these two amazing kids, and I have faith that we will find out what is best for their future, their own dreams in life, and what is the fair solution for everyone."

When it came to her career during that time Shakira explained, “I put my career on the back burner and came to Spain to support him so that he could play football and win titles. And it was an act of love."



