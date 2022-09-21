Colombian singer Shakira has opened up for the first time about her tax fraud case in Spain. The star reiterated her innocence and slams Spanish tax authorities for going after her with a "salacious press campaign."

Colombian superstar Shakira has been in the middle of a media storm in recent months for her personal life. Not only she and her long-time partner Gerard Piqué split in June, but her father had to undergo brain surgery after a fall and she is being accused by Spanish prosecutors of tax evasion. However, the singer claims she is innocent and in a lengthy interview with Elle, she opened up about the case.

Spanish prosecutors have accused Shakira of failing to pay €14.5 million in tax between 2012 and 2014. She is facing up to eight years in prison, and a €23.8 million fine if she is found guilty. Authorities said that she was a resident of the country during that time, but the singer says she didn’t spend the over 183 days in Spain to be a legal resident.

While Shakira was offered an agreement to settle the case, she decided to refuse and go to court. At the time, a representative said the singer was "fully confident of her innocence.” However, the winner of three Grammy Awards has opened up for the first time about the case and why she decided to go to court.

Shakira says Spanish authorities wanted 'the money no matter what'

Talking with Elle, Shakira said that the Spanish tax authorities “started to salivate” when she started dating Piqué. “It’s clear they wanted to go after that money no matter what. Even for the next few years, I was traveling the world, working nonstop while pregnant or with Milan as a baby, when my C-section had barely closed. They knew I wasn’t in Spain the required time, that Spain wasn’t my place of work or my source of income, but they still came after me, with their eyes on the prize,” she explained.

She reiterated that she never spent the 183 days per year at the time because she was “busy fulfilling professional commitments around the world.” She also said that she was “advised by one of the four biggest tax specialist firms in the world, PricewaterhouseCoopers, so I was confident that I was doing things correctly and transparently from day one.”

She claims that the Spanish tax authorities have “resorted to a salacious press campaign to try to sway people, and apply pressure in the media along with the threat of reputational damage in order to coerce settlement agreements.” She cites the examples of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Xabi Alonso.

She says that they “do this often not only with celebrities like me” but “it also happens unjustly to the regular taxpayer. It’s just their style. But I’m confident that I have enough proof to support my case and that justice will prevail in my favor.”