Drag queen Shangela is one of the contestants of Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars. Here, get to know more about her such as her age, height, TV shows and more.

The 31st season of Dancing With the Stars has been incredible so far, with incredible dance numbers and surprises. One of the standout performers of this year is Shangela, who is also making history as the first drag queen to perform in the show.

Following last year’s first same-sex couple of JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, the show keeps maintaining the LGBTQ representation. Shangela is partnered with Gleb Savchenko, who has created great routines for his partner.

Shangela told GLAAD after the premiere of DWTS that this was "nerve wracking." She added: “This is like training in a world that I'm not as familiar with.” However, she could go far. Here, check out more about her.

How old is Shangela?

Darius Jeremy Pierce, best known as Shangela Laquifa Wadley, was born on November 22, 1981 in Paris, Texas. She is 40 years old. She studied public relations, before pursuing a career in entertainment.

How tall is Shangela?

Shangela is 5′6″ (1.67 m), according to RuPaul’s Drag Race Wiki. Her partner, Gleb Savchenko, said that he “could not wish for a better partner than Shangela because we're having such a good time. We have just a natural organic connection."

Shangela’s TV Shows

Shangela is best known for competing in several seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, including the 2018’s “Ru Paul's: Holi Slay Spectacular” Holiday Special. She has also appeared in many TV series such as Community, The Mentalist, The Soup, 2 Broke Girls, Glee, The X-File and more. She has also appeared in films such as A Star Is Born.

How much is Shangela’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Shangela has a net worth of $1 million. Besides her experience in TV, film and reality TV, she also has done several tours performing around the US and Canada, as well as releasing some singles.