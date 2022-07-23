The highly anticipated ‘Shazam! Fury of Gods’ has released its first trailer and fans got a glimpse of the new villains in town, portrayed by Helen Mirren and Lucy Lui. Here, check out everything you need to know.

DC revealed the first trailer for the upcoming ‘Shazam! Fury of Gods,’ which is a sequel of the 2019’s hit at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. The film is set to be released on December 21, after a few delays. And the footage has shown the first look at the movie’s villain, the Daughters of Atlas.

For the sequel, Zachary Levi will return as the titular character, alongside Asher Angel, Adam Brody, Jack Dylan Grazer, Djimon Hounsou, Meagan Good, Michelle Borth, Ross Butler, and D.J. Cotrona. ‘West Side Story’ star Rachel Zegler also joins the cast with an undisclosed role.

The trailer shows how Levis’ Shazam is having trouble with his confidence, while new villains, portrayed by Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu, are looking for trouble. Here, check out everything we know about the Daughters of Atlas, and what the stars said about the sequel in the Comic-Con panel.

Helen Mirren talks about his character Hespera in the Comic-Con

Mirren plays Hespera and Lui portrays Kalypso, who are two of the daughters of Atlas. They are mad about the fact that the power of the gods is being used by children, and they are seeking revenge against the mortals. The two acquire an ancient enchantment artifact from a museum and use it for… Well, bad stuff.

“I absolutely loved playing Hespera. I had such a lovely time kicking the shit out of you, Zach!" said Mirren via videoconference at the Comic-Con panel. Meanwhile, Lui’s character unleashes a big dragon, but according to Levi it won’t be the only mythical creature.

Director David F. Sandberg will return for the sequel, and the script is written by Chris Morgan and Henry Gayden. While the first movie wasn’t so intertwined with the Snyderverse, the sequel it’s definitely part of the DCEU, with Shazam complaining that he’s not as cool as the other members of the Justice League, including Ezra Miller’s Flash.

“I don’t even deserve all these powers, if I’m being honest. Like, what am I even contributing to?” his character moans. Meanwhile, fans believe that a cameo from one of the Justice League’s members it’s possible, particularly Wonder Woman. Talking about that possibility, director Sandbers said that he couldn’t say anything because of spoilers but he affirmed that "There's a lot going on in the movie.”



