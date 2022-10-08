Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Jennifer Walters met each other during episode 8 of “She-Hulk.” The pair had an interesting chemistry, but how is their relationship in the comics? Check it out! (Spoilers ahead!)

At last, Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, made his debut in “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” in the penultimate episode of the series. The cameo made the series the most tweeted about TV show of last week, according to Variety.

While She-Hulk, created by Jessica Gao and starring Tatiana Maslany, has been divisive, the first reactions to Daredevil appearance in the show are positive. While he is still a “dark” character, the cameo showed his funny side, proving that he can be more MCU-like.

During the episode, fans watched how Murdock gained Jennifer’s trust, as well as helping her to come to terms with the fact that she can be both a superhero and an attorney, and help people both ways. Also, they spent the night together! So, is this from comics?

Have She-Hulk and Daredevil dated in the comics?

No, in the comics, She-Hulk and Daredevil relationship has never been romantic. They have teamed up a couple of times, and they get on well with each other. However, there haven’t been any clues about dating or having feelings for each other.

According to Looper, their first interaction in the comics takes place in House of M #5. There, they met exiting a courthouse, and Jen says she owes him a drink. However, writers of the series took advantage of Maslany and Cox’s chemistry, and went with another route.

In an interview with Marvel.com, Gao said that “In the writer's room, when we were breaking the episode, we were all just really excited at the idea that they would hook up, He just seemed like the right dude for her. It was like, OK, no matter what we do, all roads should lead to them hooking up.” However, it remains to be seen how this relationship will evolve in the future of the series and the MCU.