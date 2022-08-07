After ‘Ms. Marvel’ and ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, it’s time to meet Jennifer Walters in the upcoming Disney Plus series ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’. Check out here when the first episode is coming out, the schedule and cast.

It’s almost time for Marvel fans to dive in into the new show “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” which stars Tatiana Maslany. The upcoming series has divided fans, after many criticized the poor quality of the CGI, but most enthusiasts are expecting a more mature show than what the MCU usually offers with a female character dealing with everyday problems such as dating, work and, of course, fighting villains.

The series will follow 30-something Jennifer Walters, a rising lawyer who also happens to be Bruce Banner’s cousin and will find herself also getting his Hulk powers. While we don’t know how this happens in the show, in the comics her transformation is the consequence of receiving a blood transfusion from Banner. Either way, Walters is not happy with being a Hulk.

“She really is the antithesis of most superhero narratives,” she told Empire about her character, adding that “There’s this great element of denial in her that’s relatable.” If you want to watch this show, which will also be somewhat of a courtroom drama (and will feature another beloved Marvel lawyer, Charlie Cox’s Daredevil), check out the premiere date and schedule.

When does 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' premiere?

As WandaVision, Loki, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and other Marvel shows, the series will be available to stream on Disney+. It was first scheduled to air on Wednesdays, but now it will be released every Thursday, meaning that its premiere date was moved to August 18.

‘She-Hulk’ schedule: How many episodes will there be?

The series will have nine episodes in total. Each episode will be 30-minute long, which is a departure from the 45-60 minutes of other MCU series such as Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight. Here, check out the complete schedule:

Episode 1 - August 18

Episode 2 - August 25

Episode 3 - September 1

Episode 4 - September 8

Episode 5 - September 15

Episode 6 - September 22

Episode 7 - September 29

Episode 8 - October 6

Episode 9 - October 13

‘She-Hulk’ cast: Who is in the series?

Alongside Maslany, Mark Ruffalo will reprise his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk. Other familiar faces include Benedict Wong as Wong and Charlie Cox as Daredevil. Meanwhile, Jameela Jamil will portray villain Titania, with Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Tim Roth completing the cast.