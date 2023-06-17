Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez‘s relationship has been through some tough times recently, according to the speculations. However, both the Portuguese soccer player and his long-time girlfriend have disputed the claims.

The world’s wealthiest football player at the moment was allegedly previously mulling over ending the relationship. Since 2016, when the Portugal international first laid eyes on the Argentine model at a Gucci shop in Madrid, they have been an item.

They have two children together today, and their lavish lifestyle and media appearances keep them in the spotlight. Despite their denials, talk of a strained connection between the two continues to circulate.

Have Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez already broken up?

According to Portuguese psychologist Filipa Torrinha Nunes, Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez are only pretending to be in a relationship for business purposes. She told Alo Portugal that the couple is still acting out a predetermined script, maintaining that things are not going well in their relationship.

“I continue to feel the separation. I can admit that I could be wrong, but that’s not the case, to be honest. I think that they are together only and only for business.

“There are contractual issues here, certainly between the two, including in relation to the children. It’s a script, and we have to realize the obvious. We have to understand what’s going on behind the scenes; we’re being duped for business, allegedly“, Nunes said.