Regency-era drama series ‘Bridgerton’ will return to Netflix soon (March 25) and there's a new leading lady in town: Simone Ashley. Here, check out what you need to know about this actress.

The second season of the Regency-era drama Bridgerton is almost here. The series, based on the bestselling romance novels by Julia Quin and produced by Shonda Rhimes, became a global sensation in 2020 thanks to its dose of love, drama and gossip thanks to Lady Whistledown/Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).

While the first season centered around the love story between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Duke Simon Bassett (Regé-Jean Page), this time the story will follow Daphne’s older brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and his quest for a suitable wife.

His co-star will be newcomer Simone Ashley, who just might recognize from another Netflix’s series Sex Education, as Kate Sharma, his main love interest. From what we can see in the trailers, their connection won’t come easy, as they feel like two opposites. Here, check out what you need to know about this actress.

How old is Simone Ashley?

Simone Ashley was born on March 30, 1995. She is 26 years-old. Her most notable role to date is as Olivia Hanan, one of the hot, popular girls part of Moordale Secondary School’s “Untouchables.”

Simone Ashley’s ethnicity

Ashley is the daughter of Indian parents. She’s British, from Camberley, Surrey. She said in an interview with Veylix, that despite her parents' ideal of pursuing an Academic career, she was always drawn to more creative fields.

School and education

According to Elle Australia, she attended Redroofs Theatre School in Maidenhead for sixth form and then she also trained in acting at Arts Educational School in London. She said to People that while she was in musical theater, she was inspired by Quentin Tarantino films to start acting in TV.

What can we expect for Kate Sharma in Bridgerton 2?

Talking to People, Ashley described her character as "sporty and competitive" and "really smart." She also said that she relates to her because “she listens to her own instincts and she's not easily swayed by what everyone else is doing," Ashley continues. "We meet her in different vulnerable moments and discover her background a little bit more and the family trauma that she holds."