Cupid's influence does not know about borders or limits: love's flame can start anywhere. For example between Olympic star Simone Biles and NFL's player Jonathan Owens that have just engaged. Get to know the most sparkling unions between athletes.

Simone Biles keeps shocking the world. However, her latest success was outside of a carpet or a sports venue. She has announced her engagement with NFL player Jonathan Owens, after a one-year relationship that could have started in 2020.

The Biles-Owens family is full of sports talent. With 32 combined medals, including Olympics and World Championships, she is the most decorated gymnast of all time. Her engagement brings her light after a dark episode lived during the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics when she withdrew from several competitions due to mental health issues.

Jonathan Owens plays as a safety for the NFL's Houston Texas since 2019. He made his professional football debut in 2018 with the Arizona Cardinals. He joined Arizona as an undrafted free agent after playing for Missouri Western college.

The most talented couples in sport

The Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens union increases the list of athletes that have fallen in love and formalized their compromise. The round of marriage is not commonly reached by sports couples. As it happens with common people, the breakages are common.

Examples of the latter scenario are the ones of Lindsey Vonn and Tiger Woods, and Caroline Wozniacki and Rory McIlroy. Both couples were made up of successful athletes that were not able to replicate their prosperity in their relationship. However, others made it, so, here you have the ongoing most talented couples in sport.

Sanya Richards and Aaron Ross

Sanya and Aaron got married in 2010. Their combined honors include Richards' 5 Summer Olympics and 7 World Championships medals, and the two Super Bowl rings that Ross has conquered with the New York Giants.

Mia Hamm and Nomar Garcia Parra

The most accolated American female soccer player and a Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer: an explosive combination. Mia and Nomar are husband and wife since 2003. This family boasts Hamm's two FIFA World Cup wins with the United States Female National Team and Garcia Parra's six-time All-Star.

Nadia Comaneci and Bart Conner

Since 1996, Bart and Nadia are husband and wife. Maybe just Comaneci's talent would be enough to be at the top of the list, as the Romanian was the very first gymnast to get a perfect score at the Olympic Games as well as having achieved 9 Olympic medals. On the other hand, Conner was not either common gymnast: he conquered 2 gold Olympic medals and 3 more (1 gold and 3 bronze) at the World Championships.

Steffi Graff and Andre Agassi

Two tennis Superstars in the same house, leading a family. Steffi and Andre have, together, 30 Grand Slams. They got married in 2001 to become one of the most iconic sports couples. They are parents of two children: Jaden and Jaz Elle.