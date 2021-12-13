Survivors of Larry Nassar's abuses, including Time's Athlete of the Year Simone Biles, have reached and agreement for $380 million after a five-year legal battle.

Survivors of former doctor Larry Nassar’s sexual abuses, including Simone Biles, have reached a $380m settlement with USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee after a five-year legal battle. The agreement was confirmed on Monday during a hearing in a federal bankruptcy court.

Among the high-profiles survivors of Nassar’s sexual abuse are Olympic gold medalists Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney. The three of them recently testified how USA Gymnastics, Olympic officials failed to protect the victims and take the claims seriously. They also criticized how the

The agreement also includes a “restorative justice program”, in which survivors will have a significant say in how USA Gymnastics deals with future allegations of sexual abuse. Nassar was sentenced in federal court in 2017 to 60 years in prison for possessing child sex abuse material. In 2018, however, he was sentenced up to 175 and up to 125 years in two separate Michigan courts for abusing female gymnasts.

Biles, TIME’s Athlete of the Year for moving the mental health conversation forward

This week, it was announced that Biles was TIME’s Athlete of the Year, a decision that highlights how the conversation around mental health in sports is changing. The 24-year-old was set to make history at theTokyo Olympics but she decided to withdraw from her single events after citing mental health concerns.

While it’s true that athletes are widely judged in terms of wins and losses, TIME considered that “this year demonstrated how athletes are uniquely positioned to propel mental health to the forefront of a broader cultural conversation.”

Amid the social media storm, she returned for her final event, winning the balance-beam bronze. “Biles’ assuredness in speaking her truth and taking ownership of her fate offered permission for athletes and non-athletes alike to talk more openly about challenges they’d once kept to themselves,” Time wrote.

Biles has been considered the GOAT in her sport since she made her Olympic debut at Rio 2016 and won four gold medals. Since then, she has won several titles and she has four skills named after her, all combining flips and twists.