The Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor has died at age 56. The Irish Times was the first to publish the news. A cause of death hasn’t been revealed yet. She is survived by her three children. Her son, Shane, died last year aged 17.

The Dublin-born performer released 10 studio albums, with her sophomore “I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got,” being one of her most successful. She also was known for being outspoken about several issues, including her mental health.

Per Variety, she had recently moved back to London after 23 years and was finishing an album to be released next year, as well as planning a tour in Australia, New Zealand, Europe and North America in 2025.

Sinéad O’Connor: ‘Nothing Compares 2 You’ and her biggest hits

O’Connor’ released her debut album in 1987, “The Lion and the Cobra,” after working with ex-U2 record head Fachtna O’Ceallaigh. She found success, earning gold status and a Grammy nomination for best female vocal rock performance.

However, her breakthrough was her second album “I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got,” which included her cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.” It was named the number one world single in 1990 by the Billboard Music Awards. The song was nominated for two Grammys: Record of the Year and best female vocal rock performance. The album won the Grammy for Best Alternative Music Performance.

Other of her successful songs were “Famine” (1996), which received a Grammy nomination for Best Music Video; and “Lay Your Head Down,” which she wrote for the film “Albert Nobbs” and received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song.