Slumberland is the new fantasy movie starring Jason Momoa that has fans obsessed. Here, find out how to watch the new production via streaming.

Jason Momoa, who gained great popularity for playing Kla Droho in Game of Thrones, is back on screen and premiered Slumberland. The fantasy drama stars him and Marlow Barkley, who plays Nema, a gender-swapped version of Nemo. The 43-year-old actor brings to life Flip, a ten-foot-tall creature who joins in his adventures.

The story is based on and adapted from the comic strip Little Nemo in Slumberland by Winsor McCay. It portrays the life of a little girl who embarks on a fantastic journey through dreams in the hope of finding her father and seeing him again.

The new two-hour feature film was produced by Francis Lawrence, director of The Hunger Games and I Am Legend. The screenplay was written by David Guion and Michael Handelman, responsible for Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb.

How to watch Slumberland streaming

Slumberland joined the Netflix catalog on Friday, November 18, although it was originally planned to be released a few months earlier. Due to the pandemic, filming was delayed and only began in 2021, so it could only be released near the end of 2022.

The official synopsis describes "After Nem's father Peter is lost at sea, the girl's quiet life in the Pacific changes completely when she is sent to live in the city with her well-meaning but very strange Uncle Phillip. During the day, Nemo must adjust to her school and her new routine, but, at night, a secret map to the fantastic world of Dreamland connects her with Flip, a slightly crude but lovable outlaw, who soon becomes her companion and guide".