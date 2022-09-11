"Magic mirror on the wall, who is the fairest one of all?" Sound familiar? Of course it does. Snow White is back and it's Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot. Here we tell you everything we know about the new remastering of the Disney classic.

Snow White is one of the many live-action films that will be coming out in the not too distant future on Disney+ and in theaters. The new adaptation of the 1937 classic will star two great actresses. Rachel Zegler, known for her participation in West Side Story(Steven Spielberg), will play the princess. Gal Gadot will play Grimhilde, aka the Wicked Witch.

This weekend is taking place one of the most anticipated events of the year, the D23 Expo, which is one of the biggest conventions in terms of announcements and news in the entertainment industry. Disney's biannual expo brings together all of its brands to launch all the new material that is expected to be released in the coming years. Marvel is always one of the main attractions, as is Pixar and the company itself.

During the day, the production company released the first glimpse of the new version of the Brothers Grimm fairy tale and it seems to promise a pretty good production. It will be directed by Marc Webb, from a script by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson. Zegler confessed that she was honored to be able to bring the classic to life for the modern era and the film is about "finding a sense of agency so that she can be a just ruler and a wonderful queen".

'Snow White' Cast

Zegler and Gadot will star as Snow White and the Evil Queen. While Andrew Burnap will play Jonathan, a new character who will be integrated as the story unfolds. Martin Klebba will be Grumpy and Joshmaine Joseph will be Guard Arthur.

Dujonna Gift, Misa Koide, Kathryn Akin, Charlotte Scally, Lukus Alexander, Katie Hardwick, Jon-Scott Clark, Gabriela Garcia and Dean Nolan are also cast as actors, performers and dancers.

The Wonder Woman actress characterized the Queen as an iconic villain and said that playing her role was truly enchanting, adding, "It was very different from anything I've done before. I'm used to playing the other side of where the heart should be".

Rachel Zegler confessed, during her time on Actors on Actors (from Variety) with Andrew Garfield, that she really didn't expect anything that was happening to her regarding this new musical. The casting was trending on Twitter due to fans claiming that she should play the princess in the upcoming adaptation.

"I never in a million years imagined this would be a possibility for me. You don't normally see Snow White of Latin descent. Although Snow White is really a big deal in Spanish-speaking countries. Snow White is a huge icon, whether you're talking about the Disney cartoon or just different iterations and the Grimm fairy tale and all the stories that go along with it, but you don't particularly see people who look like me or who are me playing roles like that. When it was announced, it was a huge thing that was trending on Twitter for days, because all the people were mad. We need to love them in the right direction. At the end of the day, I have a job to do that. I'm really excited to do it. I can be a Latina princess", she declared.

'Snow White' Release date

As confirmed in August last year, filming took place in the UK from March to July 2022. That same month several photos were leaked of the filming that began during the week of the 14th. Inside the set there were several problems as there was a fire that damaged the studio and the schedule had to be rescheduled.

There is still no exact release date but during the D23 Expo it was confirmed that it will arrive sometime in 2024. The musical will arrive alongside other major Disney productions, such as Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

'Snow White' Plot

The new live-action will be based on Walt Disney's 1937 classic (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs) so the plot will be closely related to the original story. Of course it will not be as it is because this time they wanted to modernize it a bit.

Disney's animated film, which was pivotal to the production company's empire, has as its official synopsis: "The Grimm fairy tale gets a Technicolor treatment in Disney's first animated feature. Jealous of Snow White's beauty, the wicked queen orders the murder of her innocent stepdaughter, but later discovers that Snow White is still alive and hiding in a cottage with seven friendly little miners. Disguising herself as a hag, the queen brings a poisoned apple to Snow White, who falls into a death-like sleep that can be broken only by a kiss from the prince".