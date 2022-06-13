Season 17 of dance competition 'So You Think You Can Dance' will continue with the fifth episode in which viewers will know who made it into the Top 12. However, many wonder when the live shows will begin. Here, check out the taping schedule.

So You Think You Can Dance 2022 schedule: Will there be live shows?

‘So You Think You Can Dance’ came back with its 17th season and with a few surprises. Not only a new line-up of judges, but also some changes in its format. So, many fans are wondering when the live shows are coming and if viewers will get a chance to vote.

There were only three audition shows taped in Los Angeles, and the Top 24 is going to be reduced to a Top 12 after the choreography episode, which aired last week. Judges tWitch Boss, JoJo Siwa and Mathew Morrison, who is going to be replaced by Leah Remini, decided who was going to advance.

The Top 12 is going to be revealed on June 15 in the milestone 300th episode and, according to information for MJsBigBlog, the show is going to taped new episodes in advance. This could mean that this time SYTYCD won’t have live shows.

SYTYCD 2022: Taping schedule and the fate of live shows

Leah Remini announced that she will be part of the upcoming 300th episode, which presumably was recorded on Friday June 10. According to MJsBigBlog, this episode will include a group dance. Here’s the taping schedule:

Friday June 10 (Group Dance) 9:30 am

Friday June 10 3:00 pm

Sunday June 12 9:30 am

Sunday June 12 3:00 pm

Friday June 17 3:00 pm

Wednesday June 22 3:00 pm

Tuesday June 28 9:00 am

Tuesday June 28 3:00 pm

Saturday July 2 3:00 pm

Thursday July 7 3:00 pm

Wednesday July 13 (Group dance) 9:00 am

Wednesday July 13 3:00 pm

With shows being taped until July 13, there’s a possibility that FOX is changing the format and only judges or the live-audience decide the winner. Viewers at home have decided the winner of SYTYCD for the past 16 seasons. However, there's no information from production yet.

Some of the dancers who were selected to continue in the competition during the auditions rounds are Konnor Kelly, Rachel Lockhart, Essence Wilmington, Zyiasia Knighton, Beau Harmon, Thiago Pacheco, Blake Rhodes, Waverly Fredericks and more.