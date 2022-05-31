Actor and singer Mathew Morrison was part of the judging panel for the 17th season of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’. However, it was announced that he won’t continue due to breaking “competition protocols”. Here, check out what happened.

After a two-year hiatus, ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ came back with its 17th season. So far, contestants have completed their auditions and now they’re moving for the second part of the competition in which they will try to win the title of “America’s Favorite Dancer”.

However, this season has already had its fair share of drama and shock when actor, singer and dancer Mathew Morrison, who was part of the judging panel alongside JoJo Siwa and SYTYCD alum Stephen “tWitch” Boss, announced that he wasn’t going to continue in the show.

Morrison’s news came just a week after the start of the season. At first, the actor only shared through a social media post that he was stepping down after failing to follow “competition production protocols” that “prevent” him from judging “fairly.” And now, more details have surfaced about what exactly the Glee alum did.

Mathew Morrison sent inappropriate DMs to a contestant

According to a source close to Fox consulted by PEOPLE, Morrison had “an inappropriate relationship with a female contestant." However, it seems like it was only on his part as they didn’t get intimate but he “reached out to her through flirty direct messages on social media,” said the source.

"She felt uncomfortable with his line of comments and went to producers, who then got Fox involved. He was fired after they did their own investigation,” added the report. The name of the contestant hasn’t been revealed but according to the source, they "never met up off set," but the messages just "crossed the line."

Morrison, who is married to Renee Puente and has a son, was part of the new line-up of judges after production, replaced Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Laurieann Gibson. According to reports, they were coming back after the pandemic altered the schedule of the show. Lythgoe said on social media that he wasn’t asked to return as a judge but he wished the show “well.”