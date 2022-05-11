‘So You Think You Can Dance’ will return to the small screen next week and it comes with some changes. This is how much the winner of the competition takes home after being crowned “America’s favorite dancer”.

So You Think You Can Dance 2022: What is the prize for the winner?

‘So You Think You Can Dance’ will be back with its 17th season, which was first scheduled to premiere in 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic. America will meet a new group of talented performers who will try to become the country’s new favorite dancer.

For the 17th season, Dancing With the Stars runner-up JoJo Siwa, Broadway and Glee actor Mathew Morrison and former SYTYCD alum and finalist Stephen “tWitch” Boss will be the new judges, replacing Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Laurieann Gibson.

It’s time for viewers to meet new skilled dancers selected by auditions in New York, Los Angeles and New Orleans, who will showcase their talent and will try to impress America to go far in the competition. Here, check out what the prize is for the winner.

What does the winner take in So You Think You Can Dance?

The prize for Season 17 hasn’t been announced yet but last season, in 2019, winner Bailey Munoz earned a cash prize of $250,000, the cover of Dance Spirit magazine, and the title of America’s Favorite Dancer.

Season 17 of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ will premiere next week on Wednesday, May 18 at 9 pm ET/PT on FOX. You can also watch it on demand on fuboTV (free-trial), FOX’s free streaming platform, Fox Now, Hulu, On Demand and other options.

While Nigel Lythgoe said that he wasn’t asked to return to the judging panel but he wished the program “well’, long-time host Cat Deeley will be coming back. She has hosted every season since 2006, when she replaced Lauren Sánchez.