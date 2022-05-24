Season 17 of dance competition 'So You Think You Can Dance' will continue this week. Here, check out when and how to watch the second episode of auditions.

So You Think You Can Dance 2022: When and how to watch episode 2 of Season 17

The 17th season of the Emmy-winning dance competition series ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ is underway with the round of auditions. Highly-skilled performers will try to prove to the judges and America that they got what it takes to be the winner.

It doesn’t matter the style, from contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, breaking and more, dancers from ages of 18 to 30 are ready to make it. The ones who are selected will move to the SYTYCD studio to work with world-renowned choreographers and compete.

This time, the judging panel consists of JoJo Siwa, Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Emmy-, Tony- and Golden Globe-nominated artist Matthew Morrison. Here, check out when and how to watch the second round of auditions of SYTYCD.

The second episode of auditions for the 17th season of SYTYCD will air on Wednesday, May 25 at 9 pm ET/PT on FOX. You can stream it live on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial, and on FOX’s free platform and FOX Now.

The show will also be available On Demand for customers of Cox Contour TV, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, DISH, Hulu + Live, Optimum, Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, XFINITY, YouTube TV and more.

For this season, host Cat Deeley will also be returning. The winner of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ will take home a cash prize of $250,000, a cover on Dance Spirit magazine, and the title of America’s Favorite Dancer.