The 17th season of the Emmy-winning dance competition series ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ is underway with the round of auditions. Highly-skilled performers will try to prove to the judges and America that they got what it takes to be the winner.
It doesn’t matter the style, from contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, breaking and more, dancers from ages of 18 to 30 are ready to make it. The ones who are selected will move to the SYTYCD studio to work with world-renowned choreographers and compete.
This time, the judging panel consists of JoJo Siwa, Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Emmy-, Tony- and Golden Globe-nominated artist Matthew Morrison. Here, check out when and how to watch the second round of auditions of SYTYCD.
SYTYCD 2022: When and how to watch episode 2 of Season 17
The second episode of auditions for the 17th season of SYTYCD will air on Wednesday, May 25 at 9 pm ET/PT on FOX. You can stream it live on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial, and on FOX’s free platform and FOX Now.
The show will also be available On Demand for customers of Cox Contour TV, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, DISH, Hulu + Live, Optimum, Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, XFINITY, YouTube TV and more.
For this season, host Cat Deeley will also be returning. The winner of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ will take home a cash prize of $250,000, a cover on Dance Spirit magazine, and the title of America’s Favorite Dancer.