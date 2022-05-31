Season 17 of dance competition 'So You Think You Can Dance' will continue with the final round of auditions. Here, check out when and how to watch the third episode and meet the new contestants.

So You Think You Can Dance 2022: When and how to watch episode 3 of Season 17

The 17th season of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ will continue this week with the final auditions episodes. Early this week, Mathew Morrison announced that he will abandon the series after not following “competition production protocols”. However, fans can still watch him in the pre-tape episodes.

Dozens of dancers have already performed for the judging panel, which also includes JoJo Siwa and tWitch Boss. Among them, there are many talented performers who got the “yes” for the judges and will be moving to the next round of the competition.

Check out how to meet the rest of the dancers who will be moving to the SYTYCD studio to work with world-renowned choreographers and compete for the title of “America’s Favorite Dancer” in the upcoming episode.

SYTYCD 2022: When and how to watch episode 3 of Season 17

The third episode of auditions for the 17th season of SYTYCD will air on Wednesday, June 1 at 9 pm ET/PT on FOX and FOX's free platform. You can also live stream live on fuboTV, which has a seven-day free trial.

However, you have plenty of options to stream it. You can also watch it on Demand if you count with a subscription to Cox Contour TV, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, DISH, Hulu + Live, Optimum, Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, XFINITY, YouTube TV and more.

Some of the dancers who were selected to continue in the competition are Konnor Kelly, Rachel Lockhart, Zyiasia Knighton, Beau Harmon and Blake Rhodes. ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ is hosted by Cat Deeley.