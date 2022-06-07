Season 17 of dance competition 'So You Think You Can Dance' will continue with the fourth episode 'The Big Cut - Choreography Round'. Here, check out when and how to watch it in the US.

So You Think You Can Dance 2022: When and how to watch episode 4 of Season 17

Auditions are part of the past in the 17th season of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’. The show will move on with the dancers selected and its choreography time. They will have to show their skills following the structure of the choreo or they will be out.

This season of the show will follow a different format from previous seasons. This time, the choreography round will be the big cut and only 12 dancers will remain in competition. We watch how judge ‘tWitch’ Boss says that they have “the winner of the season” in their selection.

This episode is pre-taped, and that means that Mathew Morrison will appear. However, after it was confirmed he was fired for sending a DM to a contestant (he claims it wasn’t “flirty” as the first report suggested), FOX hasn’t named his replacement yet. Here, check out how to watch episode 4.

SYTYCD 2022: When and how to watch episode 4 of Season 17

The fourth episode of the 17th season of SYTYCD will air on Wednesday, June 8 at 9 pm ET/PT on FOX. You can stream it live on fuboTV, on FOX’s free platform and on FOX Now. It will also be available on demand on: Cox Contour TV, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, DISH, Hulu + Live, Optimum, Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, XFINITY, YouTube TV and more.

Some of the dancers who were selected to continue in the competition during the auditions rounds are Konnor Kelly, Rachel Lockhart, Essence Wilmington, Zyiasia Knighton, Beau Harmon, Thiago Pacheco, Blake Rhodes, Ralyn Johnson, Waverly Fredericks and more.

'So You Think You Can Dance’ is hosted by Cat Deeley. The winner of the show will take a cash prize of $250,000, the cover of Dance Spirit magazine, and the title of America’s Favorite Dancer.