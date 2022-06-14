The choreography round is a thing of the past and it's time to meet the Top 12 of 'So You Think You Can Dance' Season 17. Leah Remini also joins the judging panel replacing Mathew Morrison. Here, check out how to watch episode 5 of SYTYCD 2022.

So You Think You Can Dance 2022: When and how to watch episode 5 of Season 17

The choreography round is already in the books and the Top 24 will be reduced to 12 in the next episode of the 17th season of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’. The show will advance with a new judge, as Leah Remini is joining after Mathew Morrison was fired.

The 12 contestants that will remain on the show were selected by the judges, who also include tWitch Boss and JoJo Siwa. In the clips for the show, we watch how the judges consider they have the winner of the season between their picks.

Fans are eager to know who is safe while they wait for an announcement of when the live shows will start or if there are going to be live shows, after the taping schedule was revealed. Here, check out how to watch the milestone 300th episode of SYTYCD.

SYTYCD 2022: Date and time for Episode 5 of Season 17

The fifth episode of the 17th season of SYTYCD will air on Wednesday, June 15 at 9 pm ET/PT on FOX. You have plenty of options to stream it, such as fuboTV, FOX Now, Cox Contour TV, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, DISH, Hulu + Live, Optimum, Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, XFINITY, YouTube TV and more.

This week, the Top 12 made it into the first studio show of the season and they will be competing in pairs, showcasing their talents in different dance styles such as tap, ballroom, animation, contemporary, hip-hop, breaking and more.

According to the press releases, there will be “brand-new twists and turns introduced into the competition” as the contestants work with world-renowned choreographers. The winner of SYTYCD will take home a cash prize of $250,000.