Reality TV competition 'So You Think You Can Dance' will be finally back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Here, check out when Season 17 premieres on FOX.

So You Think You Can Dance 2022: When does Season 17 premiere?

The Emmy-winning show So You Think Can Dance will be back after a two-year hiatus with new contestants, more styles and new twists. The competition will feature dancers from New York City, Los Angeles and New Orleans selected in auditions.

The show, which has been on air since 2005, is one of the long-running dancing competitions. It was renewed for a 17th season to be filmed in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible to produce that year.

Those delays also meant new changes in the competition. For example, Dancing with the Stars runner-up JoJo Siwa, Broadway alum Matthew Morrison and finalist Stephen “tWitch” Boss will be the judges, replacing Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Laurieann Gibson.

When is Season 17 of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ coming out?

Highly anticipated Season 17 of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ will premiere next week on Wednesday, May 18 at 9 pm ET/PT on FOX. You can also watch it on demand on fuboTV (free-trial), FOX’s free streaming platform, Fox Now, Hulu, On Demand and other options.

This season will feature highly skilled dancers, between the ages of 18 and 30. They all come from a variety of dance styles from contemporary to hip-hop, breakdancing, tap, classical and more. However, they will have to prove they can conquer any rhythm.

Season 17 of SYTYCD will be hosted by presenter Cat Deeley, who has hosted every season since Season 2 in 2006, when she replaced Lauren Sánchez. The winner of the show will be crowned ‘America’s favorite dancer’ and we’ll take home a cash prize.