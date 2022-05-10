Reality TV competition 'So You Think You Can Dance' will be finally back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Here, check out where you can watch or stream Season 17.

So You Think You Can Dance 2022: Where to watch or stream Season 17?

‘So You Think You Can Dance’ will be returning next week with Season 17 after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, everything is set for America to start looking for its new favorite dancer.

The show will be hosted once again by Cat Deeley, who has hosted every season since 2006. Meanwhile, the new judges will be JoJo Siwa, fresh from her run in Dancing With the Stars, actor, singer and dancer Mathew Morrison and finalist Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

Audiitions to pick up the best line-up of dancers took place in March in three cities: New Orleans, New York and Los Angeles. The performers come from all kind of dance styles such as ballroom, hip-hop, contemporary and more. Here, check out how to watch Season 17.

How to watch or stream Season 17 of So You Think You Can Dance

The 17th season of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ will start on May 18 at 9 pm ET/PT on FOX. However, you have plenty of options to stream it, such as fuboTV, which offers you a seven-day free trial. You can also stream in FOX’s free platform and FOX Now.

Other options to watch So You Think You Can Dance on demanda are Cox Contour TV, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, DISH, Hulu + Live, Optimum, Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, XFINITY and YouTube TV.

Selected dancer from the auditions will compete each week to try to impress America and take home a cash prize. They will work alongside world-renowned choreographers to prove they can dance to every kind of style.