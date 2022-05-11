Reality TV dance competition 'So You Think You Can Dance' will be finally back next week after a two-year hiatus and with new surprises. Meet the judges for Season 17 and why Nigel Lythgoe won't be coming back.

So You Think You Can Dance 2022: Who are the new judges for Season 17?

Season 17 of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ will finally premiere on May 18, after a two-year hiatus due to delays related to the pandemic. However, audiences will finally meet new skilled dancers who will try to win the title “America’s favorite dancer.”

The competition, which has been on air since 2005, will feature performers from New York City, Los Angeles and New Orleans selected in auditions. As usual, they will come from different backgrounds and styles.

While the competition will follow the usual format, Season 17 of SYTYCD will feature some changes. Among them, the judges. Here, check out who will be the new judges and what happened with Nigel Lythgoe and company.

The new judges of So You Think You Can Dance Season 17

For this season, three new faces will serve as judges: Dancing With the Stars runner-up JoJo Siwa, Broadway and Glee actor Mathew Morrison and former SYTYCD alum and finalist Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

While it was expected that Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Laurieann Gibson were going to return for this season, the delays made the production to change the plans. Lythgoe, however, announced on his Twitter page that he wasn’t asked to return as judge.

“I’m so thrilled that America’s young aspiring dance talent will get to work with some of our greatest creative choreographers. On a personally sad note, I have not been asked to be on the judging panel this season. I don’t know who will be saying ‘Cue Music’ but I wish them well,” the co-creator of the show said.