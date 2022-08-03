Sofia Carson released her latest film Purple Hearts with Netflix and Nicholas Galitzine. The romantic drama marked a new challenge in her acting career. Here we tell you how much money she has made during her time at Disney and career.

Sofia Carson's career began in 2014, when she signed with BMI as a singer-songwriter and when she first appeared as a guest actress in one of Disney Channel's most popular productions at the time, the series Austin & Ally.

Months later she began to have multiple appearances in different series, such as MTV's Faking It, I'm Luna, Adventures in Babysitting, Spider-Man, Famous in Love and more. But her popularity did not come until she participated in the Descendants saga.

Her passion has always been strongly linked to acting, but especially to music. On May 25 of this year she released her first studio album called Sofia Carson, where her main songs were Fool's Gold, He Loves Me, But.... and Loud.

Sofia Carson's salary as Evie

The actress played Evie, the daughter of Evil Queen, in Disney's Descendants. According to some rumors, Sofia was paid $250,000 per film in the franchise. "Evie's story was aimed at girls everywhere to tell them that you are so much more than a pretty face, that you are not defined by any reflection in the mirror or any glass ceiling. It became this triumph of girl power", Carson said in an interview. This role was one of the most important in her career, as it made her gain great popularity.

"The first day on set we were shooting the opening number 'Rotten to the Core.' My mom flew in and I remember having the biggest case of butterflies in my stomach, but it was magical. As much as the movie is a fairy tale, even filming it felt like a fairy tale. To be a part of something with The Walt Disney Company where I get to play the daughter of an inherited character: to play as a real-life Disney princess, it was so surreal", she finished.

Sofia Carson's Net Worth

The actress' net worth is $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Some time ago she was earning around $75,000 per month and $400,000 per year. Undoubtedly, the path of the actress is on the rise and she is becoming more and more recognized worldwide. The income from her music has not been disclosed yet, but it is rumored to be a big part of what she earns per year.

"I moved to Los Angeles to go to UCLA. Education has always been a big part of my life and for my parents. It was always the deal that they supported me unconditionally, however, I had to go to school and further my education. I am very grateful for the opportunity to go to college. I moved to Los Angeles and was auditioning while in school. After class, I would run and audition once or twice a day. Or because I often missed class, I would email my professor and say, 'I got this great audition. I'll make up all my studies,' and so on. But they were always very supportive. I went to about 200 auditions before I got my first job. It was a small guest star role on a Disney Channel series called Austin & Ally", the singer confessed during a 2020 interview with Teen Vogue.