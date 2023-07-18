Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello were one of Hollywood’s most well-known and established couples. They were married for seven years, but it seems that love has come to an end and the stars confirmed that they decided to divorce.

The Colombian actress spent the last few weeks in Italy, away from her ex-husband, so the rumors were latent since her birthday celebration in early July. The Magic Mike star was not present at the event.

Page Six revealed on their social networks that it was the AGT figure who made the final decision and that it is not yet known what was the real reason for the split. Here, check out what is the net worth of each one…

What is Sofia Vergara’s net worth?

Sofia has established herself as one of the richest actresses in the industry, especially after a few hit shows like Modern Family. She currently has a fortune of $180 million and earns a salary of $500,000 per episode, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Her earnings also come from her time on reality shows and her sponsorships with various luxury brands. As a judge on America’s Got Talent, the star earns around $10 million per year. It was recently confirmed that last year she earned between $40 and $50 million from all her jobs.

What is Joe Manganiello’s net worth?

Joe has a net worth of $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Before marrying the 51-year-old actress, he and the star bought a large Beverly Hills home for $10.6 million. But in July 2022 they put it up for sale for $19.6 million.

His earnings come from his work as an actor, model and director. In addition to his multiple sponsorships with luxury brands or his appearances on television. One of his latest film productions was Metal Lords, which was released in 2022.